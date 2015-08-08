MADRID A total of 2,400 people have been evacuated since a wildfire broke out on Thursday in Spain's Sierra de Gata mountain range, authorities from the south-western Extremadura region said on Saturday.

The blaze, which the local government said is likely to have been intentionally started, has already ravaged 6,500 hectares of forest.

Strong winds and high temperatures amid one of the hottest summers in decades have helped the fire to spread.

Firefighters and planes from the neighbouring regions of Andalusia and Castilla y Leon as well as from Portugal have been called in to fight the blaze.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Digby Lidstone)