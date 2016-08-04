MADRID A park ranger died and about 700 people have been evacuated as a wildfire blazed out of control on the Spanish island of La Palma, emergency services said on Thursday.

Francisco Jose Santana, a married father of five, was killed while fighting the fire which started on Wednesday and is being fanned by high winds.

Spanish police said they had arrested a 27-year-old German man who, according to a source from the investigation, has admitted to starting the fire accidentally. Spanish media reported that he had tried to burn used toilet paper.

The last major fire on the island, part of the Canary Islands, was in 2009 when 4,000 people were evacuated. The island is a popular tourist destination and the wildfire comes at the height of a record summer holiday season.

(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Catherine Bennett; Editing by Angus Berwick and Janet Lawrence)