HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
MADRID Spain's debt will reach 90.5 percent of gross domestic product by end 2013 after hitting 85.3 percent of GDP by the end of this year, the government's budget document showed on Saturday.
The debt ratio included 30 billion euros of the planned 100-billion-euro aid request for the country's banks, the document said.
The Treasury saw gross debt issuance requirements of 207.2 billion euros next year after budgeting in 2012 for gross issuance of 186.1 billion euros.
While almost all the issuance would be in medium- and long-term bonds and Treasury bills, the document noted the government would consider issuance of up to 6 billion euros in other currencies or debt instruments.
The Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro will hold a press conference on the budget details at around 1000 GMT after passing the details to Parliament for approval. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.