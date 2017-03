MADRID Spain's current account registered a deficit of 3.6 billion euros (£3 billion) in January, after eight months of surplus, the Bank of Spain said on Monday.

The January figure compares with a deficit of 3.3 billion euros in the same month last year and with a surplus of 2.1 billion euros in December.

