Britain's Spectris Plc (SXS.L) said it signed an agreement to sell its Fusion UV business to Germany-based Heraeus Holding GmbH HRHLD.UL for $172 million (105.7 million pounds).

The maker of testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said the sale is expected to hurt earnings by about 5 pence per share in 2013.

Spectris, whose products include semiconductor related devices, infrared equipment for temperature measurement, gas analysis products, and analytical x-ray systems, said it would use post-tax proceeds from the deal to pay down debt.

The company's Fusion UV business uses a technology to convert certain coatings and adhesives into permanent plastic solids that are used in flat panel displays, medical devices and cell phones.

Operating profit from the business was about $13 million in 2011. The book value of Fusion's tangible gross assets was about $27 million as of June 30, 2012.

Egham, Surrey-based Spectris said it expected the deal to close during the first quarter of the next year.

The company agreed to buy Analytical Spectral Devices Inc for $14 million last month.

Shares in Spectris, which have surged 68 percent in the past year, were trading down about 1 percent at 2000 pence at 0813 on the London Stock Exchange.

