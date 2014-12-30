A SpiceJet passenger plane moves on the runway at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India's state-run airport operator has asked troubled budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd to deposit 2 billion rupees (20 million pounds) by Dec. 31, failing which the airline could be put in the so-called cash-and-carry mode, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

SpiceJet has so far given a bank guarantee of 825 million rupees of the total due, the official, who declined to be named, told reporters in New Delhi. He said the aviation ministry would decide the next course of action in case the airline didn't pay by the deadline.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet needs urgent funding to continue operations smoothly. It was forced to briefly ground its aircraft this month as suppliers refused to fuel them.

Co-founder Ajay Singh is leading a rescue plan for the airline and could team up with private-equity players to infuse funds, government officials have said previously.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)