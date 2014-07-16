LONDON UK hospital operator Spire Healthcare [IPO-SPIR.L] has narrowed the price guidance on its London stock market listing to 210-220 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 867 million pounds.

The narrowed price guidance, which is towards the bottom end of the original range of 210-300 pence a share, gives the Cinven-owned [CINV.UL] firm a value of 842-867 million pounds, one of the sources said.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that books were covered for the deal. Books are due to close at 1200 GMT (1.00 p.m. BST) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)