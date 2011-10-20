LONDON Spirit Pub Co SPRTC.L said full-year pretax profit rose 17 percent, at the top end of expectations, and said it would not harm its margins with heavy discounting even as it braced for tougher times as consumers tighten their belts.

Punch Taverns (PUB.L), which demerged its better-performing division Spirit in August as part of a move to cut billions of pounds of debt, said full-year profit fell.

"We have made a good start to the new financial year and, while we expect the consumer environment to be more challenging, we are well positioned to move forward," Ian Dyson, chief executive of managed-pub operator Spirit, said on Thursday.

Sales at pubs open more than a year were up 4.8 percent in the eight weeks since August 20, helped by recent good weather, said Spirit, which owns over 800 pubs in Britain including the Chef & Brewer chain.

That was a slowdown from 5.2 percent growth in its year to August 20 when it made a pretax profit of 48 million pounds, compared with a forecast for 46.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company said Dyson, who oversaw the demerger of Punch after joining from Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) last year, will step down at the annual shareholders meeting on December 16 and be succeeded by his deputy, Mike Tye.

Spirit, whose brands also include Taylor Walker and Fayre & Square, said its margin rose 125 basis points to 11 percent.

Shares in Spirit, which had lost over a quarter of their value since the demerger, were up 4.9 percent to 42.5 pence at 10:40 a.m. BST. Punch Taverns shares, which had nearly halved in value over the same period, were up 2.4 percent to 9.95 pence.

"Ian Dyson will be leaving Spirit feeling very much like his job is done. The demerger is completed and Spirit has reported an impressive set of debut prelims," said Espirito Santo analyst Alistair Mcdonald.

On a conference call with reporters, Dyson declined to comment on speculation linking him with vacant CEO jobs at Thomas Cook (TCG.L) and Betfair BETF.L, two companies at which he is already a non-executive director.

"I am entirely focussed on doing a good job at Spirit and handing over to Mike in December," he said.

Spirit said it expected the consumer environment to be more challenging this year and that it was continuing to see pressure on costs.

On a conference call with reporters, Tye said he expected average selling prices to rise by 2 to 3 percent at Spirit's pubs in the year ahead.

"We will pass on price and therefore margins should not be under too much pressure. We'll obviously be selective in that. We know the market conditions, we know our competitors and we'll price selectively," Tye said.

Inflation hit a three-year high, piling more pressure on consumers.

"It's very clear, whatever metric you look at, that personal disposable income is under pressure. It's going to be very tough," Tye said.

Tye said Spirit would resist engaging in heavy discounting despite competitors such as Whitbread (WTB.L) stepping up promotional activity.

"There is a temptation to do some violent discounting but we're not. We did try some pretty deep discounting some time back and learned that it isn't the best thing for anybody. it's not productive," he said.

Punch, which owns over 5,000 tenanted pubs but is worth less than Spirit because of its debt, said full-year pretax profit fell a sixth to 76 million pounds, compared with a forecast 72.6 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Managed pubs have fared better than tenanted pubs in the face of touch economic conditions as they generally have more flexibility on pricing and promotional activity.

Tenanted pubs are run by publicans who pay the company rent and rely on it for beer supplies. Managed pubs are run directly by the company.

Punch built up its debt by making a series of highly leveraged acquisitions during the credit boom including the 2.7 billion pounds acquisition of Spirit in 2005.

