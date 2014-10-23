Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
Britain's Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc.
Spirit Pub, which is engaged in takeover talks with brewer and pub owner Greene King Plc, said C&C, the maker of Magners and Bulmers, had until Nov. 20 to announce a firm offer.
Greene King has offered to buy Spirit Pub in a cash-and-stock deal valued at 723 million pounds.
The details of the C&C proposal were not disclosed, but the Times newspaper reported that C&C was offering 115 pence per share in cash and stock, with at least a third in cash.
This would top Greene King's offer of 109.5 pence per share, comprising 8 pence in cash and 0.1322 Greene King shares for every Spirit share.
Spirit Pub and C&C representatives were not available for comment. A spokeswoman for Greene King declined to comment.
Spirit Pub has a market value of just over 700 million pounds.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.