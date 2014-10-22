Spirit Pub Co Plc said full-year pre-tax profit grew 11 percent on strong growth in its core managed division.

Sales at the British pub chain's managed division improved 2.6 percent in the first six weeks of the current financial year.

Spirit Pub, known for its pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said pre-tax profit before exceptional items rose to 60.3 million pounds in the year ended Aug. 23, from 54.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Like-for-like sales rose 4.4 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)