EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
Spirit Pub Co Plc said full-year pre-tax profit grew 11 percent on strong growth in its core managed division.
Sales at the British pub chain's managed division improved 2.6 percent in the first six weeks of the current financial year.
Spirit Pub, known for its pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, said pre-tax profit before exceptional items rose to 60.3 million pounds in the year ended Aug. 23, from 54.3 million pounds in the previous year.
Like-for-like sales rose 4.4 percent.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.