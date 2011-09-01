A pint of beer is served through rows of beer pumps at the Campaign For Real Ale Great British Beer Festival at Earls Court in London August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Spirit Pub Company SPRTC.L reported strong sales growth in the fourth quarter and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations as it gave its first trading update since demerging from Punch Taverns (PUB.L) in August.

The company, which owns around 900 pubs that it manages directly, said on Thursday sales at pubs open more than a year grew 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than the 5.2 percent growth seen over the year as a whole.

That reflected a tough comparative in the fourth quarter because of last year's soccer World Cup.

Food sales grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter with sales of drinks up 1.2 percent.

Spirit was demerged from Punch Taverns, which operates over 5,000 tenanted pubs which have struggled throughout the economic downturn.

Managed pubs have fared better than tenanted pubs in the face of touch economic conditions as they generally have more flexibility on pricing and promotional activity.

Punch Taverns, which has grappled with net debt of around 2.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion), said on Thursday that net income at pubs open more than a year fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter and were 5.2 percent lower over the year as a whole.

Shares in Spirit closed on Wednesday at 43.5 pence, valuing the business at 274 million pounds, while Punch Taverns closed at 9.66 pence, valuing it at 63 million pounds.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Julie Crust)