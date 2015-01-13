A Greene King beer pump and pint of beer are seen in a pub in central London July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British pubs group Greene King (GNK.L) said its shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival Spirit Pub Company SPRTC.L for 774 million pounds.

The takeover was agreed in November and followed Spirit's rejection of an earlier approach from Magners cider maker C&C Group (GCC.I).

"The combination of Greene King and Spirit will create the UK's leading managed pub company and deliver significant value for shareholders," Greene King's chief executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.

Over 99 percent of investors in Greene King voted in favour of the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)