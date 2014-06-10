FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a 6 percent rise in comparable net sales at its managed pubs, aided by strong drink and food sales.
The owner of chains such as Flaming Grill, Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Taylor Walker said like-for-like drink sales jumped 7.1 percent while food sales rose 4.8 percent for the 12 weeks to May 24 at its managed pubs.
Spirit Pub, which was spun off from Punch Taverns Plc in 2011, makes about 90 percent of its revenue from managed pubs.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.