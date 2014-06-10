Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a 6 percent rise in comparable net sales at its managed pubs, aided by strong drink and food sales.

The owner of chains such as Flaming Grill, Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Taylor Walker said like-for-like drink sales jumped 7.1 percent while food sales rose 4.8 percent for the 12 weeks to May 24 at its managed pubs.

Spirit Pub, which was spun off from Punch Taverns Plc in 2011, makes about 90 percent of its revenue from managed pubs.

