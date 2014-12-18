LONDON Factbox on world number one Rory McIlroy who enjoyed a stellar year in 2014, winning two major championships.

EARLY LIFE

Born: May 4, 1989 in Hollywood, County Down, Northern Ireland

Strikes a 40-yard drive at the age of two and becomes youngest member of Hollywood golf club aged seven.

TEENAGER

2004 - Member of Europe's Junior Ryder Cup-winning team

2005 - Becomes youngest winner of West of Ireland Championship, shooting record score of 61 around Royal Portrush Golf Club. First European Tour appearance at British Masters.

2007 - Makes first cut on European Tour at Dubai Desert Classic. Awarded silver medal as leading amateur in British Open at Carnoustie. Turns professional.

2009

- Wins first professional tournament at Dubai Desert Classic.

- Plays first major championship at U.S. Masters, finishing 20th on two under par.

- Ties for 10th at U.S. Open

- Ties for third at U.S. PGA Championship.

2010

- Wins first U.S. PGA Tour event after shooting 62 in the final round of the Quail Hollow Championship.

- Shoots 63 in first round of British Open at St Andrews, Scotland before finishing tied third to climb to seventh in the world rankings.

- Finishes tied third in U.S. PGA Championship.

- Makes Ryder Cup debut and wins half point in singles match against Stewart Cink to help Europe regain the trophy.

2011

- Shoots 65 in first round of U.S. Masters but closing 80 leaves him in tie for 15th place.

- Wins U.S. Open at Congressional, Bethsheba, Maryland by eight shots with record score of 16 under par, becoming the youngest winner of the tournament since Bobby Jones in 1923.

2012

- Wins U.S. PGA Championship by a record eight strokes after a final-round 66.

- Wins U.S. Tour's FedEx Cup

- Helps Europe complete astonishing last-day comeback to win Ryder Cup in "The Miracle at Medinah"

- Tops the European tour order of merit.

2013

- Switches to Nike clubs and struggles all year before winning the Australian Open.

2014

- Splits with his fiancee, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, after a three-year relationship.

- Wins BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the European Tour's flagship event.

- Wins British Open at Royal Liverpool by two shots, leading throughout the tournament to claim third career major title.

- Joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only three players since 1934 to win three majors by the age of 25.

- Wins first World Golf Championship event at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and returns to world number one.

- Wins U.S. PGA Championship at Valhalla, his fourth career major.

- Helps Europe retain the Ryder Cup in Gleneagles, Scotland.

(Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)