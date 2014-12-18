A look at the rise of Kei Nishikori, culminating in his breakthrough year in 2014:

EARLY LIFE

Born: Shimane, Japan, Dec 29, 1989

Began playing tennis aged five

Moved to the U.S. aged 14 to train at the Nick Bollettieri Academy in Florida. Funded by the Masaaki Morita (chief executive of Sony) Tennis Fund.

Turned pro in 2006, aged 16.

PROJECT 45

Shuzuo Matsuoka reached 46 in the ATP rankings in 1992, and Nishikori's early target was to better that and become Japan's highest-ranked male player.

In 2008 he won his first ATP Tour title (Delray Beach) as a qualifier, becoming the first Japanese man to win a title since Matsuoka in 1992.

Broke into world's top 100 in April, 2008.

Confirmed his potential by reaching U.S. Open fourth round in 2008.

In 2011, he soared to 30th in the rankings after reaching the semi-finals at Shanghai Masters 1000 -- becoming Japan's highest-ranked player on ATP rankings.

INJURIES

Progress was stalled when he suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him for a year. He returned to the top 100 in 2010.

Also suffered abdominal injuries in 2012.

THE REAL DEAL

In 2012 Nishikori became the first Japanese player to win the Tokyo title and ended the year at a career-high 19.

Reached his first grand slam quarter-final at the 2012 Australian Open.

His rise continued in 2013 when he climbed to 11th but cracking the top-10 remained just out of reach despite becoming the first Japanese man to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals since 1938.

2014 -- THE BIG BREAKTHROUGH

* Became first Asian player to reach the final of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament, finishing runner-up in Madrid to Rafa Nadal after retiring with a back injury.

* Broke top 10 by climbing to ninth in the world on May 12, equalling the highest ever ranking achieved by an Asian man (Thailand's Paradorn Srichaphan)

* Became first Asian man to reach a grand slam singles final at the U.S. Open, where he was beaten by Marin Cilic.

* His four ATP World Tour titles this season is the most by an Asian player. Achieved the highest ever ranking by an Asian man when he climbed to sixth in October.

* First Asian man to qualify for the elite ATP World Tour Finals, where he reached the semi-finals on his debut.

* Ended the year ranked five, earning $4.4 million.

