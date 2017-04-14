Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
The 29-year-old underwent an out-of-competition test in Dubai in January and the sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City.
The 'A' sample tested positive for clenbuterol, a banned anabolic agent, the ICC said in a statement.
"In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code ... Shahzad will be provisionally suspended, with such suspension coming into effect on 26 April 2017, unless he exercises his right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before such date," the sport's governing body said.
Shahzad, who has played 58 one-day internationals for Afghanistan, has five days from the notice of the positive test to ask for his 'B' sample to be tested.
He has 12 days to determine whether he will challenge the provisional suspension. If he does elect to have a hearing then the ban will not be imposed until the outcome is known.
If he does not respond within 14 days, the ICC will have deemed him to have waived his entitlement to a hearing and admitted to having committed the anti-doping rule violation.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.