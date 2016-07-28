Chelsea crush Arsenal, Liverpool lose in Premier League
Chelsea moved closer towards regaining the Premier League title after their 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Three Russian cyclists have been withdrawn from the Rio Games by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), three riders are under investigation by the sport's world governing body and 11 are eligible to compete, the UCI said on Thursday.
"The UCI, through the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), is in the process of identifying relevant rider samples and is in close dialogue with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to move forward with these cases immediately," the governing body said in a statement, referring to the riders under investigation.
"Three other riders who have previously been sanctioned for Anti-Doping Rule Violations have been withdrawn by the ROC," the UCI said, adding that 11 other Russian riders were eligible to compete at the next month's Games.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)
Chelsea moved closer towards regaining the Premier League title after their 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
LONDON England overcame a poor first half to grind down France for a 19-16 victory to open the defence of their Six Nations title on Saturday, setting a national record of 15 successive victories in the process.
BARCELONA La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as Lionel Messi became the club's top scorer from free-kicks.