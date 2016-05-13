Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
NAIROBI Kenya has requested an urgent meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the sports minister said on Friday, after the East African nation was judged non-compliant with the WADA code and put at risk of missing the Rio Olympics.
"Kenya has sought an urgent meeting with WADA to review the main areas of concern and to secure a review of its decision," Sports Minister Hassan Wario told a news conference.
Kenyan officials could travel to WADA's Canadian headquarters at the weekend, he added.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.