MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday after failing to comply with international standards.

WADA said in a statement that the decision was a direct result of the WADA Foundation Board’s March 19 decision to declare the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (AEPSAD) non-compliant.

The suspension, which takes effect immediately, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any WADA-related anti-doping activities including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

However, WADA said that Spain's other laboratory in Barcelona (Fundacio Institut Mar D'Investigacions Mediques - IMIM) has maintained its accreditation.

The Madrid laboratory has 21 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

