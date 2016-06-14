Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
MADRID A Spanish court said on Tuesday it would order blood samples to be sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and had absolved doctor Eufemiano Fuentes in the long-running "Operation Puerto" doping case in cycling.
Fuentes had been barred from practicing sports medicine for four years in 2013.
WADA had since then been calling on Spanish authorities to release the blood samples, though Spanish courts had until now said evidence from the case would not be released to anti-doping authorities for further investigations.
"Operation Puerto" was started in 2006 when authorities seized anabolic steroids, blood transfusion equipment and dozens of blood bags labelled with code names in Madrid, sending shock waves through the international sports community.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.