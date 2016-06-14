A woman walks into the head office for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

MADRID A Spanish court said on Tuesday it would order blood samples to be sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and had absolved doctor Eufemiano Fuentes in the long-running "Operation Puerto" doping case in cycling.

Fuentes had been barred from practicing sports medicine for four years in 2013.

WADA had since then been calling on Spanish authorities to release the blood samples, though Spanish courts had until now said evidence from the case would not be released to anti-doping authorities for further investigations.

"Operation Puerto" was started in 2006 when authorities seized anabolic steroids, blood transfusion equipment and dozens of blood bags labelled with code names in Madrid, sending shock waves through the international sports community.

