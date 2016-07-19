Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he was ready to cancel plans to visit the Rio Olympic Games in August, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
His commend were aired after the International Olympic Committee said it will not grant Olympic accreditation to any Russian official implicated in a doping report and would "explore legal options" to ban Russia from the games.
"For me, the main thing is that our team attends the Olympic Games," Mutko was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.