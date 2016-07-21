Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday he regretted that the Court of Arbitration in Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics, Interfax news agency reported.
"I regret this decision," the agency quoted Mutko as saying. "Unfortunately, a certain precedent has been established for collective responsibility," for doping violations by individual sportspeople.
Mutko said Russian officials will consider what steps to take in the light of the court's decision, and that things could not be left as they are, Interfax reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.