Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Italian rower Niccolo Mornati will miss the Rio Olympics after being suspended for four years by the country's Anti-Doping Tribunal, the Italian National Olympic Committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old rower, who is the brother of Olympic silver medallist Carlo Mornati, tested positive for anastrozole, a breast cancer drug which can be used as a masking agent, on April 6 on his way back from a training camp in South Africa.
Niccolo Mornati, who had qualified for the Rio Olympics, was provisionally suspended in May pending an inquiry by the tribunal but has now been banned until Feb. 5, 2020.
He has three silver medals and two bronze medals from world championships in different categories. His last medal was bronze in the men's coxless pairs at the 2011 worlds in Bled, Slovenia.
At the London 2012 Olympics, Mornati finished fourth with Lorenzo Carboncini in the men's coxless pairs.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.