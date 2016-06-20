Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
CHEBOKSARY, Russia Russian athletics coach Yury Borzakovsky said on Monday he would not compete under a neutral flag at the Rio Olympics in August should the Russian team not take part in the games.
"I am a patriot of my country. I would only compete under Russian flag," Borzakovsky said at an athletics event in the central Russian region of Chuvashia.
"Every athlete has his own right to decide. In case someone wants to - he is welcome to. If the (Russian athletics) federation allows - let him compete. But for me personally - I would never do it."
The Russian track and field team has been suspended from athletics events in Rio because of doping allegations. The suspension leaves open the possibility that some athletes could compete as individuals if they can demonstrate they haven't used performance enhancing drugs.
(Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.