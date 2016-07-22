Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Vladimir Lisin should be members of the new commission created to combat doping, the commission's head Vitaly Smirnov said on Friday, the TASS news agency reported.
He referred to the fact that Usmanov is president of the International Fencing Federation, while Lisin is president of the Russian Archery Union.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.