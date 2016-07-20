Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
MOSCOW Russian Olympic Committee head Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday he expected the International Olympic Committee to make a final decision on Russia's participation in the 2016 Rio Games on July 24, TASS news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jason Bush)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.