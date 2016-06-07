Marina Shainova of Russia competes in the women's 58kg Group A weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

MOSCOW B-samples of two Russian female weightlifting medallists from the 2008 Olympics have tested positive for banned substances, TASS news agency on Tuesday quoted the coach of one of them as saying.

Marina Shainova won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and Nadezhda Evstyukhina won a bronze medal at the same Games.

"The B-sample has tested positive for turinabol," Shainova's coach Vladimir Shainov told TASS. "We haven't decided yet what to do ... now, certainly, her medal will be taken away and she will be diqualified. Evstyukhina is in the same situation."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)