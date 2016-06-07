Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
MOSCOW B-samples of two Russian female weightlifting medallists from the 2008 Olympics have tested positive for banned substances, TASS news agency on Tuesday quoted the coach of one of them as saying.
Marina Shainova won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and Nadezhda Evstyukhina won a bronze medal at the same Games.
"The B-sample has tested positive for turinabol," Shainova's coach Vladimir Shainov told TASS. "We haven't decided yet what to do ... now, certainly, her medal will be taken away and she will be diqualified. Evstyukhina is in the same situation."
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.