Hamilton beats Vettel for Chinese Grand Prix win
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.
MOSCOW A total of around 40 Russian athletes are currently under an investigation for using the banned meldonium substance, Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
"If we talk about meldonium, the main task now is to stabilise the situation and minimise our losses," Mutko said. "The second task is to assist those Russian athletes who are under the investigation - there are around 40 of them."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton mastered Shanghai's changing conditions and stayed clear of squabbling rivals to win the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.
PARIS Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon, clocking two hours six minutes and 10 seconds over 42.195km on a bright morning on Sunday.