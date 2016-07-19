West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he hoped the International Olympic Committee would make a rational decision about the participation of Russian athletes at the Rio Olympic Games, Interfax news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.