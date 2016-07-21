Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
MOSCOW Olympic pole vault champion Elena Isinbayeva said on Thursday a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics amounted to a "funeral of athletics", TASS news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.