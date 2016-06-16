MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it was unclear what the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was basing its allegations against Russia on in its latest report, which accused Russian athletes of still failing drug tests and of obstructing doping control officers.

"These (allegations) need to be thoroughly analysed by our sport experts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"There have been allegations (in the past) where WADA has based its results on concrete tests," he said. "But what are these (latest) allegations based on?"

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended Russia last year and is due to decide on Friday whether Moscow has done enough to have that ban reversed.

Peskov declined to say if the Kremlin would consider legal action in the event that the IAAF ruled against Russia.

