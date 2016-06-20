MOSCOW Responsibility for the suspension of Russian athletes for doping rests above all with Russia's athletics federation, Interfax news agency on Monday cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.

"Unfortunately we have entered a difficult period, we need to live through it. The federation of track and field is above all itself to blame, of course, it was not managed as it should have been," Mutko said.

