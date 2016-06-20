Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
MOSCOW Responsibility for the suspension of Russian athletes for doping rests above all with Russia's athletics federation, Interfax news agency on Monday cited Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying.
"Unfortunately we have entered a difficult period, we need to live through it. The federation of track and field is above all itself to blame, of course, it was not managed as it should have been," Mutko said.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.