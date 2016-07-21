Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russia's sports minister said on Thursday a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject a legal challenge by a group of Russian athletes against a ban on them competing in the Rio Olympics violated the rights of honest Russian sportspeople.
Vitaly Mutko, in comments broadcast on Russian state television, said that the CAS decision created a precedent of collective responsibility and punished athletes not involved in doping.
He said Russia did not accept there was a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.