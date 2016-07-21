Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MOSCOW The Russian Olympic Committee said on Thursday it would fight until the end for the rights of all "clean" Russian sports people.
The committee also said in a statement it was "deeply disappointed" by a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling which upheld a ban for Russia's entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.