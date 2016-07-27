Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MOSCOW International federations have approved the participation of more than 250 Russian sportspeople, including wrestlers, in the Rio Olympics next month, Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.