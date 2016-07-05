Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during his joint press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (not pictured) at Kultaranta summer residence in Naantali, Finland July 1, 2016. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin and top security officials on Tuesday discussed what extra legal steps may be needed to stamp out doping among Russian athletes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The importance of introducing rules for investigative procedures for law enforcement was stressed," Peskov said, when describing what a meeting of Russia's Security Council had discussed.

He made his comments to reporters on a conference call.

