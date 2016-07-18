Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses students during his visit to German Embassy school in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) report on doping among Russian athletes was based on the testimony of just one man and that the Olympic movement could be on the verge of split.

In a statement published by the Kremlin, Putin said that there was no place for doping in sport as it was a threat to the lives and health of the athletes and discredited fair play.

He said that Russian officials named in the WADA report will be temporarily suspended, but asked the WADA Commission for more detailed and "objective" information.

