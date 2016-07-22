Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for the creation of an independent commission with foreign experts to address problems with Russia's anti-doping system.
Putin suggested that the commission be chaired by Vitaly Smirnov, a former vice-president of the International Olympic Committee and a current honorary member of the IOC.
Putin, addressing a government meeting, described Smirnov, an IOC member from 1971 to 2015, as "a person with a flawless reputation".
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.