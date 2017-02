Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko attends a news conference after a meeting of the management board of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia local organising committee in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday there was no state-backed doping scheme in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

"I can say once again, there are no state doping schemes in Russia," Mutko was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)