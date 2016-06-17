Folders reading ''Cycling'', ''Wrestling'', ''Swimming'', ''Weightlifting'', ''Triathlon'', ''Water Polo'', are seen behind an employee at the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Reports of doping violations by Russian swimmers are absurd and a provocation, R-Sport news agency quoted Vladimir Salnikov, the head of the Russian Swimming Federation, as saying on Friday.

"All these speculations have an impact on sportsmen who have nothing to do with doping and are open to all checks within the framework of the laws in force," Salnikov was quoted as saying.

"It is absurd and a provocation on the day of an important decision for Russian sport," he said, referring to an expected IAAF ruling on Russian athletes' suspension from international sport.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)