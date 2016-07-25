Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
MOSCOW Russia's Olympic team has 13 sportspeople with a history of doping, R-Sport news agency quoted Russian Olympic Committee chief Alexander Zhukov as saying on Monday.
Zhukov said earlier on Monday that he knew of eight such athletes in Russia's national team.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.