Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
MOSCOW The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, has left Moscow for talks with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
The IOC will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia's ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.