West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
MOSCOW Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Sunday a ruling by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to impose a blanket ban on Russia was on of the hardest decisions in the history of the Olympic movement.
Zhukov said the decision by the IOC's ruling 15-member executive board was taken unanimously. The Rio Olympics begin on Aug. 5.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Mark Heinrich)
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.