Shandong Luneng midfielder Jin Jingdao has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance at the Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Seoul last month, the Asian Football Confederation said.

The 24-year-old tested positive for clenbuterol, prompting the AFC disciplinary committee to ban him, the continental governing body said in a statement.

"Jin is now banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 60 days," the AFC said. "This period can be further extended by 30 days.

"Jin has a right to request testing of his "B" sample in accordance with the AFC Anti-Doping Regulations.

"Following the completion of the investigation, the matter will be decided by the AFC Disciplinary Committee."

Chinese Super League side Shandong lost 3-1 to Seoul on Aug. 23 and host the same opponents in the second leg on Wednesday.

