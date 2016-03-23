Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW The Russian Swimming Federation on Wednesday rejected foreign media allegations that it was covering up positive tests for doping among its athletes, R-Sport news agency reported.
The Times newspaper said on Wednesday that Russia had undertaken systematic doping in swimming for years.
MUNICH Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in UEFA competitions when he struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.