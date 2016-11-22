A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Canadian law professor Richard McLaren will deliver his final report into state-sponsored doping in Russian sport on Dec. 9 at a downtown London hotel, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Tuesday.

The much anticipated report is expected to provide more details on an elaborate doping scheme operated by Russia at the 2014 Sochi Olympics that McLaren outlined in his original report released in July.

That report led WADA to recommend the entire Russian team be excluded from August's Rio Olympics.

Although Russian track and field athletes and weightlifters were banned from competing at Rio, the International Olympic Committee rejected a blanket ban and let international sports federations decide which athletes should be eligible to compete.

