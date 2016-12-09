Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will test all samples of all Russian athletes who took part in the 2012 London Olympics following a report that showed more than 1,000 Russian competitors were involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests, it said on Friday.
"Following Professor (Richard) McLaren's findings, I have also today extended the mandate of the disciplinary commission to test all samples of all Russian athletes having participated in the Olympic Games London 2012," IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters.
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.