LAUSANNE, Switzerland The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will test all samples of all Russian athletes who took part in the 2012 London Olympics following a report that showed more than 1,000 Russian competitors were involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests, it said on Friday.

"Following Professor (Richard) McLaren's findings, I have also today extended the mandate of the disciplinary commission to test all samples of all Russian athletes having participated in the Olympic Games London 2012," IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)