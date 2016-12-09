Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
MOSCOW Russia's Sports Ministry on Friday denied accusations made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that the Russian state had covered up a doping programme for its sports people.
A WADA report released on Friday said more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and paralympic sport were involved in or benefited from an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests.
The Russian ministry said it would carefully study the WADA report and that it would fully cooperate with anti-doping bodies.
The Kremlin also said it would study the report, Interfax news agency reported.
Russia's athletics chief, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, declined to comment on the WADA report because he said he had not seen it.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.