City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
GLASGOW - Caleb Ndiku raced to gold and the first track medal at the Commonwealth Games as Kenya snatched a one-two in the men's 5,000m final on Sunday.
Ndiku, 21, the world indoor 3,000m champion, took advantage of Olympic and world champion Mo Farah's absence to produce a performance to match his golden hair.
He won a pulsating final in 13 minutes, 12.07 seconds on a drizzly night at Hampden Park.
Compatriot Isiah Koech took silver in 13:14.06 as the Kenyan pair overtook New Zealand twins Jake and Zane Robertson, who had led for much of the race.
Zane took the bronze in 13:16.52, a season's best.
Farah, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the London 2012 Olympics and the world championships in Moscow last year, withdrew from the Games last week due to illness.
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.