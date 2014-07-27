Kenya's Caleb Mwangangi Ndiku celebrates after winning the men's 5000m final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

GLASGOW - Caleb Ndiku raced to gold and the first track medal at the Commonwealth Games as Kenya snatched a one-two in the men's 5,000m final on Sunday.

Ndiku, 21, the world indoor 3,000m champion, took advantage of Olympic and world champion Mo Farah's absence to produce a performance to match his golden hair.

He won a pulsating final in 13 minutes, 12.07 seconds on a drizzly night at Hampden Park.

Compatriot Isiah Koech took silver in 13:14.06 as the Kenyan pair overtook New Zealand twins Jake and Zane Robertson, who had led for much of the race.

Zane took the bronze in 13:16.52, a season's best.

Farah, who won the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the London 2012 Olympics and the world championships in Moscow last year, withdrew from the Games last week due to illness.

