GLASGOW Dwain Chambers withdrew from England’s sprint relay squad for the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday to concentrate on next month's European Championships in Zurich.

The 36-year-old Chambers, who has not competed at a Commonwealth Games since 2002, was part of the men's 4x100m relay squad but he will now focus on the individual 100 metres at the European Championships which start in Zurich on Aug. 12.

England Athletics has not named a replacement for Chambers, who won a fifth successive 100 metres title at the British Championships last month.

The Commonwealth Games start in Glasgow on Wednesday. The men’s 4x100 final is on Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)